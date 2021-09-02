Luckin Coffee announces brief extension of its restructuring launch date
Sep. 02, 2021 9:20 AM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. ADR (LKNCY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) extends the date to launch its restructuring scheme with holders of a majority of its $460M convertible senior note issue due in 2025.
- The date is extended to Sept. 22 from prior Sept. 1, 2021.
- The company says additional time would allow relevant parties to continue documenting the agreed terms as per the restructuring support agreement.
- Luckin Coffee expects to restructure the notes in a manner designed to allow the company to comprehensively address its capital structure and better position it for long-term success.
- Stock is down 1.2% in pre-market trading.
