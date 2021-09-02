Insight Acquisition prices $240M initial offering
Sep. 02, 2021 9:38 AM ETINAQ, INAQ.UBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Insight Acquisition (INAQ) (INAQ.U) prices its initial public offering of 24M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- Units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “INAQ.U” beginning on Sept 2, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “INAQ” and “INAQ WS,” respectively.
- Company intends to focus on businesses in the FinTech or financial services industry with an enterprise value of approximately $750M to $1.5B.