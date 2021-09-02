Insight Acquisition prices $240M initial offering

Sep. 02, 2021 9:38 AM ETINAQ, INAQ.UBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Insight Acquisition (INAQ) (INAQ.U) prices its initial public offering of 24M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • Units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “INAQ.U” beginning on Sept 2, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
  • Shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “INAQ” and “INAQ WS,” respectively.
  • Company intends to focus on businesses in the FinTech or financial services industry with an enterprise value of approximately $750M to $1.5B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.