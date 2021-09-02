CIBC inks agreement to become exclusive credit card issuer for Costco Mastercards in Canada
Sep. 02, 2021 9:43 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce or CIBC (CM +0.5%) signed a long-term agreement to become the exclusive issuer of Costco Mastercards in Canada, to commence in early CY22.
- It will also acquire the existing Canadian Costco credit card portfolio which has $3B+ in outstanding balances.
- Mastercard will remain the exclusive payment network for the Costco cobranded credit card in Canada and acceptance in Costco warehouses in Canada.
- In early CY22, CIBC will commence issuing the new CIBC Costco Mastercard to the converted portfolio and take new applications both online and in Costco Canada warehouses.