PGT Innovation buys Anlin Windows & Doors for $126M

Sep. 02, 2021 9:47 AM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PGT Innovation (PGTI +3.3%) has signed an agreement to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows & Doors, for a purchase price of ~$126M.
  • Headquartered in Clovis, California, Anlin is a leading western region brand in the vinyl replacement windows and doors market. The company generated ~$106M in sales during the trailing twelve months ending in July 2021 with a mid-teen adjusted EBITDA.
  • PGT Innovation says the purchase price was funded through the senior secured financing and represents 8.5x pre-synergies where the transaction is expected to be accretive.
  • Once the transaction goes through, Anlin Windows & Doors will operate under the western business unit of PGT Innovations. Anlin Windows & Doors’ CEO John Maloney will remain at the company in an advisory role with Mark Maloney assuming the role of Vice President and General Manager of Anlin.
  • "This transaction is an excellent opportunity to diversify and expand our market presence across the growing West Coast region. Anlin Windows & Doors is 90 percent focused on the vinyl remodel and replacement market while the focus of Western Window Systems - our other Western Business Unit brand - is mainly on new home construction with aluminum products," says Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations.
  • The transaction is expected to close in early Q4 2021.
  • Earlier, PGT Innovations EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue
