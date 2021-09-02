PGT Innovation buys Anlin Windows & Doors for $126M
- PGT Innovation (PGTI +3.3%) has signed an agreement to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows & Doors, for a purchase price of ~$126M.
- Headquartered in Clovis, California, Anlin is a leading western region brand in the vinyl replacement windows and doors market. The company generated ~$106M in sales during the trailing twelve months ending in July 2021 with a mid-teen adjusted EBITDA.
- PGT Innovation says the purchase price was funded through the senior secured financing and represents 8.5x pre-synergies where the transaction is expected to be accretive.
- Once the transaction goes through, Anlin Windows & Doors will operate under the western business unit of PGT Innovations. Anlin Windows & Doors’ CEO John Maloney will remain at the company in an advisory role with Mark Maloney assuming the role of Vice President and General Manager of Anlin.
- "This transaction is an excellent opportunity to diversify and expand our market presence across the growing West Coast region. Anlin Windows & Doors is 90 percent focused on the vinyl remodel and replacement market while the focus of Western Window Systems - our other Western Business Unit brand - is mainly on new home construction with aluminum products," says Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations.
- The transaction is expected to close in early Q4 2021.
