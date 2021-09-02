Abbott acquires medical device company Walk Vascular
Sep. 02, 2021 9:47 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Abbott (ABT +1.1%) has acquired commercial-stage medical device company Walk Vascular.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The acquisition expands Abbott's peripheral vascular offerings. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into Abbott's existing endovascular product portfolio.
- Walk Vascular offers minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy systems that are designed to remove peripheral blood clots. Its product portfolio includes the JETi Peripheral Thrombectomy System and the next-generation JETi AIO (All In One) Peripheral Thrombectomy System that have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the aspiration and breaking up of soft emboli and thrombus from the peripheral vasculature. The systems are also CE-marked.
- Previously (Aug 30): Abbott reported head-to-head data for Amplatzer Amulet against rival product