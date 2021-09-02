Ciena ticks up after eking out revenue gain amid higher expenses
Sep. 02, 2021 9:48 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ciena (CIEN +0.9%) is fractionally higher after topping expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings, though with only a slight gain in revenues.
- Revenues rose barely, up 1.2% to $988.1 million, after gains in global services and platform made up for declines in core networking - but that topped high-end analyst estimates.
- But adjusted operating expenses rose by nearly 16%, to $290.4 million. Adjusted operating margin fell to 19% from a previous 22.4%.
- Adjusted net income fell to $144.9 million from a year-ago $166.4 million.
- Revenue by segment: Converged packet optical, $712.9 million (down 1.3%); Routing and switching, $69.7 million (down 12.7%); Platform software and services, $56.9 million (up 22.6%); Blue Planet automation software and services, $16.6 million (up 46.9%); Global services, $132 million (up 13.1%).
- Cash flow from operations reached $69.1 million, and cash and investments came to $1.5 billion at quarter's end. Average days' sales outstanding came to 89.
- The company also acquired Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology from AT&T.