Ciena ticks up after eking out revenue gain amid higher expenses

Sep. 02, 2021 9:48 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Ciena Ottawa Campus in Kanata, ON soon after opening
Trevor Meunier/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ciena (CIEN +0.9%) is fractionally higher after topping expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings, though with only a slight gain in revenues.
  • Revenues rose barely, up 1.2% to $988.1 million, after gains in global services and platform made up for declines in core networking - but that topped high-end analyst estimates.
  • But adjusted operating expenses rose by nearly 16%, to $290.4 million. Adjusted operating margin fell to 19% from a previous 22.4%.
  • Adjusted net income fell to $144.9 million from a year-ago $166.4 million.
  • Revenue by segment: Converged packet optical, $712.9 million (down 1.3%); Routing and switching, $69.7 million (down 12.7%); Platform software and services, $56.9 million (up 22.6%); Blue Planet automation software and services, $16.6 million (up 46.9%); Global services, $132 million (up 13.1%).
  • Cash flow from operations reached $69.1 million, and cash and investments came to $1.5 billion at quarter's end. Average days' sales outstanding came to 89.
  • The company also acquired Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology from AT&T.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.