Esports Entertainment-Real Cricket team up for software solutions for Ecricket tournament

Sep. 02, 2021 9:54 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL +1.0%) is partnering with mobile game Real Cricket 20 and Sports in Esports Ltd to provide software integration services for dafaNEWS Ecricket World Series, a global Ecricket tournament.
  • "We are extremely excited to have Real Cricket 20 as our first game utilizing our new software development kit esports tournament technology," said Esports Gaming League (EGL) General Manager Glen Elliott.
  • The partnership will also mark the launch of EGL+, a new feature that enables mobile game developers to embed an easy-to-use esports competition platform into their game environment to help drive player engagement. Additionally, the Company will be involved with the game's virtual items and season passes.
  • The tournament will begin in September.
