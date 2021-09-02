Atossa Therapeutics gets approval for mid-stage Endoxifen MBD trial in Sweden

Cancer research
Catalin Rusnac/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS +8.9%) has received approval from the Swedish Ethics Review Authority to begin a Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen for the reduction of mammographic breast density (MBD).
  • MBD is an emerging public health issue affecting more than 10 million women in the United States and many more worldwide.
  • The study is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-response study of oral Z-Endoxifen in healthy premenopausal women with increased breast density.
  • The primary objective is to determine the dose-response relationship of daily oral Endoxifen on MBD reduction.
