Atossa Therapeutics gets approval for mid-stage Endoxifen MBD trial in Sweden
Sep. 02, 2021 9:52 AM ETAtossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS +8.9%) has received approval from the Swedish Ethics Review Authority to begin a Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen for the reduction of mammographic breast density (MBD).
- MBD is an emerging public health issue affecting more than 10 million women in the United States and many more worldwide.
- The study is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-response study of oral Z-Endoxifen in healthy premenopausal women with increased breast density.
- The primary objective is to determine the dose-response relationship of daily oral Endoxifen on MBD reduction.