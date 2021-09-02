GoPro surpasses 1,000 granted patents milestone
Sep. 02, 2021 10:16 AM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GoPro (GPRO -0.1%) has announced that its patent portfolio has surpassed the milestone of 1,000 granted patents.
- The camera maker now has more than 1,600 patents in its portfolio, with Chief Executive Officer and Founder Nicholas Woodman named as inventor on 134 of them.
- Woodman commented: "Inventing meaningful and unique solutions has been a priority at GoPro since our founding in 2002. We're passionate about enhancing how we all share and relive experiences because we believe doing so makes people happier and more fulfilled."
- GoPro also highlighted that it was ranked 24 among the 'Top 100 Best Performing Companies Overall' by Patexia in 2021 based on patent portfolios. It also ranked fourth in the electronics category on IEEE Spectrum's 2017 power rankings, again for the value of its patent portfolio.