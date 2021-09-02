Aspen Pharmacare posts higher FY topline, shares rise

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.
Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings shares rise (OTCPK:APNHF +3.0%) after posting higher FY revenue, powered by the performance of its Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments.
  • The company also said that CER revenue growth for next year is expected in the higher single digits with an improved EBITDA margin percentage and reduced finance costs allowing CER NHEPS to grow even more strongly.
  • Commercial Pharmaceuticals, comprising of Aspen’s Regional Brands and Sterile Focus Brands, grew revenue by 6% to R$27.9B, while the Manufacturing business grew 36%.
  • The company's FY total revenue increased over 12% YOY to R$37.8B.
  • Normalised headline earnings per share (“NHEPS”) increased 10% to R13,10, benefitting from reduced finance costs.
  • Previously (Sept. 2): Aspen Pharmacare Holdings reports FY results.
