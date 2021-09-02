Genesco shares slide despite return to profitability and Q2 beat , guidance not provided
- Genesco (GCO -8.2%) shares fall today after the company reports Q2 GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $10.9M in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 or $0.74 per share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $18.9M in the second quarter last year or -$1.33 per share.
- Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $15.3 million, or $1.05 per share compared to a loss from continuing operations of -$17.4M, or -$1.23 per share.
- Revenue growth of 42% and comparable direct sales down 23% compared to up 144% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, and up 20% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.
- Sales were up 25% at Journeys, up 48% at Schuh, up 154% at Johnston & Murphy and up 122% at Licensed Brands.
- Gross margin rate expanded 640 bps to 49.1% compared with 42.7% last year and up 50 basis points compared with 48.6% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.
- GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $12.9M, or 2.3% of sales this year, compared with an operating loss of $22.0M, or (5.6)% of sales last year. Adjusted operating margin was 3.8% of sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, negative 5.3% last year.
- The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of Fiscal 2022. The Company currently has $90 million remaining on the $100 million board authorization from September 2019.
- As of August 31, 2021, the Company is operating substantially all locations. During the quarter, the Company opened three stores and closed eight stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,439 stores compared with 1,476 stores at the end of the second quarter last year, or a decrease of 3%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.
- The company is not providing guidance due to the continued uncertainty driven by COVID-19, specifically the spread of the Delta variant.
