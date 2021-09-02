Chinese airlines say regulation likely to continue into 2022
Sep. 02, 2021 11:22 AM ETAIRYY, ZNH, CEABy: SA News Team
- China's three largest airlines, Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Southern Airlines (ZNH -2.0%), and China Eastern Airlines (CEA -1.9%), all said in their earnings calls that Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) flight restrictions would likely continue into the first half of 2022.
- The CAAC said last month that flights were only at 2% of pre-COVID levels as many flights are being cancelled due to rising COVID cases. Its "Five One" policy means that mainland carriers can only fly one route out of China a week and foreign carriers can only fly one route into China. If passengers are found to be infected or not, that number can be tweaked for individual airlines.
- Several analysts cut their forecasts for the Chinese airline companies for the next few years. All 3 stocks have provided negative returns over the last 6 months.