GenFleet licenses KRAS candidate GFH925 to Innovent Biologics in China
Sep. 02, 2021 11:31 AM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY), IVBXFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- GenFleet has licensed its KRAS G12C candidate, GFH925, to Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) for development and commercialization of the drug in China.
- Preclinical data showed that GFH925 can effectively inhibit the growth of a variety of tumor cell lines carrying the KRAS G12C mutation.
- Under the deal terms, GenFleet will receive a $22M upfront payment. The company is also eligible for up to $50M of global development support. GenFleet is also eligible to receive up to $240M in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.
- China's National Medical Product Administration approved an IND for GFH925 from GenFleet for a phase 1/2 trial in July.
- Last month, Innovent reported 1H 2021 revenue of $1.94B, a 97.3% year-over-year increase.