Apple and Google investors are shrugging off antitrust risk - D.A. Davidson analyst
Sep. 02, 2021 11:57 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Tom Forte, senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson, said Thursday that investors are "shrugging off" the risk that rising antitrust sentiment will stymie growth for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).
- Speaking to CNBC, Forte characterized the antitrust risk for the companies as "meaningful" and called it "something we are following closely."
- Apple (AAPL) recently changed its App store policies under pressure from developers and amid growing regulatory scrutiny. Shares of the iPhone maker have advanced since that announcement was made last week, a fact Forte sees as "curious."
- "I do think it's curious that investors are giving the stock a pass on that important development," he said.
- "I think maybe the hope from some investors is that if Apple can make this adjustment on its own, it won't require the government to step in and maybe come up with a more onerous solution," he added.
- In general, Forte thinks recent strength in AAPL has come from the anticipation of a strong upgrade cycle for the iPhone, which is set to take place later this year.
- This analysis is supported by an upgrade earlier this week by Wolfe Research. Wolfe, which had previously been bearish on the company, raised its iPhone unit and average selling price estimates for 2022.
- As to GOOG, Forte argued that its strength largely derives from YouTube, which he called "the most valuable video asset."
- Both AAPL and GOOG have set new highs in recent days.
- Over the past year, returns for GOOG have significantly outperformed the market as a whole, topping the return for the S&P 500 by about 2.5x. AAPL has lagged over that timeframe, though, with half the return of the broader index.
- Lately, though, AAPL has improved its relative strength. It has outperformed both GOOG and the S&P 500 over the past week.