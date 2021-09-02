FDA action dates, catalysts, and other events for pharma/biotech in September
- With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, September looks to be a busy month for events impacting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
- Here's a look at what events to look forward to this month that could impact pharma and biotech stocks.
- Sept. 3: FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee meeting on toxicity risks of AAV vector-based gene therapy products.
- Sept. 3: The FDA is set to act on an sBLA from Merck (MRK +0.7%) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY -1.0%) for the combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenzima (lenvatinib) for advanced endometrial carcinoma.
- Sept. 15: The FDA action date for Calliditas Therapeutics AB's (CALT +5.7%) Nefecon (NeflgArd) for IgA nephropathy. The NDA has Priority Review status.
- Sept. 17: FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to discuss booster dose of Pfizer (PFE +0.7%)/BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine.
- Sept. 17: FDA Pediatric Advisory Committee meets to discuss the FLOURISH Pediatric Esophageal Atresia Device from Cook Medical.
- Sept. 17: Estimated PDUFA date for Biogen's (BIIB -2.0%) SB11, a biosimilar of the anti-VEGF therapy Lucentis (ranibizumab). In June, the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for SB11.
- Sept. 19: PDUFA date for sNDA for BeiGene's (BGNE -0.2%) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for marginal zone lymphoma.
- Sept. 20: U.S. expects to begin offering COVID-19 booster doses from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna (MRNA +1.2%).
- Sept. 21: FDA action date for Incyte's (INCY -0.0%) NDA for Jakafi (ruxolitinib) cream for atopic dermatitis.
- Sept. 22: FDA action date for sNDA for Jakafi for steroid-refractory chronic graft versus host disease.
- Sept. 23: Action date for Verrica Pharmaceuticals' (VRCA +5.4%) NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin disease.
- Sept. 29: PDUFA date for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM +6.4%) maralixibat for Alagille syndrome, a rare pediatric liver disease.
- Sept. 30: FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2021 to 2022 southern hemisphere influenza season.