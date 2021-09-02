Real estate tech firm HomeLight valued at $1.6B in latest funding round

  • Real estate tech firm HomeLight announced $363M in new funding led by Zeev Ventures that now values the company at $1.6B.
  • The round includes $100M of Series D equity and $263M in debt financing, according to a statement. The round also includes investors Group 11, STCAP, Menlo Venture and Lydia Jett of the Softbank Vision Fund.
  • The funding round comes after Bloomberg reported in June that HomeLight was considering options for taking itself public. HomeLight was most recently valued at $498M, according to PitchBook data, though it would likely be valued at a "sizable" premium in the public markets, according to the Bloomberg report.
  • Since HomeLight's Series C fund raising in October 2019, the company is set to have tripled its annual revenue to more than $300M this year. It has also expanded local operations to Texas, Florida and Colorado and recently appointed Sean Aggarwal, Chairman of Lyft and former CFO of Trulia, to its board.
  • Founded in 2012, HomeLight has backing from investors including Zeev, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
  • HomeLight's publicly traded competitors include Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) and OpenDoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN).
  • In May, HomeLight said it entered into a $100M credit facility with Credit Suisse to expand its Cash Offer and Trade-In products to new markets across the country.
