Real estate tech firm HomeLight valued at $1.6B in latest funding round
- Real estate tech firm HomeLight announced $363M in new funding led by Zeev Ventures that now values the company at $1.6B.
- The round includes $100M of Series D equity and $263M in debt financing, according to a statement. The round also includes investors Group 11, STCAP, Menlo Venture and Lydia Jett of the Softbank Vision Fund.
- The funding round comes after Bloomberg reported in June that HomeLight was considering options for taking itself public. HomeLight was most recently valued at $498M, according to PitchBook data, though it would likely be valued at a "sizable" premium in the public markets, according to the Bloomberg report.
- Since HomeLight's Series C fund raising in October 2019, the company is set to have tripled its annual revenue to more than $300M this year. It has also expanded local operations to Texas, Florida and Colorado and recently appointed Sean Aggarwal, Chairman of Lyft and former CFO of Trulia, to its board.
- Founded in 2012, HomeLight has backing from investors including Zeev, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
- HomeLight's publicly traded competitors include Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) and OpenDoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN).
- In May, HomeLight said it entered into a $100M credit facility with Credit Suisse to expand its Cash Offer and Trade-In products to new markets across the country.
- Also see, Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) gains after CNBC commentator takes new position, says the ibuying business has "explosive" potential.