Globalstar jumps 21% after drawing additional advance $37.5 million
Sep. 02, 2021 1:28 PM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) has received an additional $37.5 million in advance payment from a customer, it notes in an SEC filing.
- Shares are up 20.6%.
- The new payment is under "substantially the same terms" as a similar $37.5 million payment it received on June 9.
- The stock rose 4.8% on that day. And it's whipsawed a bit this week, first jumping on news that Apple's iPhone was likely to include satellite connectivity, then giving back much of the gain following a report that the iPhone satellite features would focus only on emergency usage.
- But shares are still up 458% year-to-date, and they've climbed largely back toward a 52-week high reached on Feb. 10.
- As with the other payment, Globalstar will use the new $37.5 million in proceeds to pay down indebtedness under its first-lien credit facility. In the last report, the company had $313.4 million in long-term debt.