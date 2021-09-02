Brinker International acquires 23 Franchised Chili's locations
Sep. 02, 2021 4:04 PM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: SA News Team
- Brinker International (EAT -2.0%) announces the acquisition of 23 franchised Chili's restaurants from franchisee and 37-year partner Chesapeake Foods using the company's existing credit facility. Brinker expects the deal to be accretive to EPS in fiscal year 2022.
- "This acquisition aligns with our overall growth strategy and belief in the company-owned model," said CFO Joe Taylor.
- Brinker will add to the 1,121 stores that were company owned and worth $44.1M at the end of June 30, 2021
- In the company's latest earnings call, executives said they were looking into purchasing franchise-operated restaurants, which made up a bit over 15% of total restaurants, and hoped to accelerate growth after acquisitions.