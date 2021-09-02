Brinker International acquires 23 Franchised Chili's locations

Chili’s restaurant exterior building in Victorville, CA
sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Brinker International (EAT -2.0%) announces the acquisition of 23 franchised Chili's restaurants from franchisee and 37-year partner Chesapeake Foods using the company's existing credit facility. Brinker expects the deal to be accretive to EPS in fiscal year 2022.
  • "This acquisition aligns with our overall growth strategy and belief in the company-owned model," said CFO Joe Taylor.
  • Brinker will add to the 1,121 stores that were company owned and worth $44.1M at the end of June 30, 2021
  • In the company's latest earnings call, executives said they were looking into purchasing franchise-operated restaurants, which made up a bit over 15% of total restaurants, and hoped to accelerate growth after acquisitions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.