JOANN stock falls after net sales are down nearly 30% from last year
Sep. 02, 2021 4:22 PM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- JOANN, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are down 5.96% after net sales fell 29.8% Y/Y. Comparable sales increased 8.1% on a two-year basis.
- The company posted an adjusted net loss with adjusted EPS of -$0.20, misses by $0.07.
- Gross profit as a percent of sales improved to 53.7%, up 410 basis points from the same quarter last year.
- Long-term debt has decreased to $771.2M from $1.2B at the end of Feb 2020. Cash and cash equivalents are $22.1M.
- CEO Wade Miquelon noted that there were "numerous supply chain challenges" in the company's press release.
- Wall Street analysts were bullish on JOANN with a $19.50 price target before the earnings call.