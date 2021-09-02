JOANN stock falls after net sales are down nearly 30% from last year

Joann fabrics and crafts store Fort Lauderdale FL
felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JOANN, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are down 5.96% after net sales fell 29.8% Y/Y. Comparable sales increased 8.1% on a two-year basis.
  • The company posted an adjusted net loss with adjusted EPS of -$0.20, misses by $0.07.
  • Gross profit as a percent of sales improved to 53.7%, up 410 basis points from the same quarter last year.
  • Long-term debt has decreased to $771.2M from $1.2B at the end of Feb 2020. Cash and cash equivalents are $22.1M.
  • CEO Wade Miquelon noted that there were "numerous supply chain challenges" in the company's press release.
  • Wall Street analysts were bullish on JOANN with a $19.50 price target before the earnings call.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.