Ooma EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Sep. 02, 2021 4:24 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $47.06M (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.7M.
- Press Release
- Outlook: Q3; Total revenue in the range of $47.8M to $48.5M.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.73M.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $0.8M to $1.6M and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.07.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $2.0M to $2.8M and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.08 to $0.11.
- For the full fiscal year 2022:
- Total revenue in the range of $188.5M to $190.0M. Consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.47M
- GAAP net loss in the range of $3.0M to $4.5M, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.14 to $0.20.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $10.0M to $11.5M, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.46.