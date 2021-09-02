Broadcom beats consensus with record revenues, issues upbeat guidance
Sep. 02, 2021 4:28 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 0.4% after hours following fiscal third-quarter results that topped expectations, including record revenues, and upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.
- Consolidated revenue grew 16% to $6.8 billion, with help from some above-consensus results in infrastructure software.
- And net income more than doubled to $1.88 billion from a year-ago $688 million.
- "Broadcom delivered record revenues in the third quarter reflecting our product and technology leadership across multiple secular growth markets in cloud, 5G infrastructure, broadband, and wireless," says CEO Hock Tan. "We are projecting the momentum to continue in the fourth quarter."
- Net revenue by segment: Semiconductor solutions, $5.02 billion (up 19%); Infrastructure software, $1.76 billion (up 9.7%).
- Cash from operations was $3.54 billion, with $115 million spent on capital expenditures (free cash flow about $3.4 billion, "and we expect free cash flow to remain strong in the fourth quarter," says CFO Kirsten Spears).
- Cash and equivalents came to $11.1 billion, up from $9.52 billion at the end of last quarter.
- It's guiding to Q4 revenue of $7.35 billion, up 14% and above consensus for $7.24 billion, and expects adjusted EBITDA of about 61% of that (or $4.48 billion).
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.