Exxon gets crude from U.S. Strategic Reserves; restarts Baton Rouge refinery
Sep. 02, 2021 9:13 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments
- The U.S. Department of Energy today authorized the release of 1.5M barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to exchange with Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana to ensure access to fuel for areas hit by Hurricane Ida.
- Exxon shares closed +2.4% in today's trading.
- With 94% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude production still shut in from Ida as of earlier today, S&P Global Platts reports energy analysts believe supplies from the SPR may help get oil refineries running more quickly once they have their power restored.
- More than 2M bbl/day of oil refining capacity was shut ahead of the hurricane, and Exxon Baton Rouge is the only refinery restarting so far.
- Exxon is among many fuel producers that had to shut their crude processing plants in Louisiana due to the storm.