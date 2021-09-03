Cathay General Bancorp authorizes new share repurchase program

Sep. 03, 2021

  • Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) board approved a new stock repurchase program, which authorizes the purchase of up to 125M shares.
  • In the earlier program announced on April 1, 2021, $75M share repurchase was completed on August 5, 2021, with the repurchase of 1,832,481 shares at an average cost of $40.93.
  • As of the date of this release, the Company has ~ 77,860,539 shares of common stock outstanding.
  • YTD, the stock has gained ~22% while the current share repurchase program represents ~4% of the current market cap.
