Cathay General Bancorp authorizes new share repurchase program
Sep. 03, 2021 5:57 AM ETCathay General Bancorp (CATY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) board approved a new stock repurchase program, which authorizes the purchase of up to 125M shares.
- In the earlier program announced on April 1, 2021, $75M share repurchase was completed on August 5, 2021, with the repurchase of 1,832,481 shares at an average cost of $40.93.
- As of the date of this release, the Company has ~ 77,860,539 shares of common stock outstanding.
- YTD, the stock has gained ~22% while the current share repurchase program represents ~4% of the current market cap.