Sep. 03, 2021

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is trading ~1.0% higher in the pre-market after rising for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday on the news that the insurer’s co-founder and Chairman Josh Kushner made a large insider purchase.
  • According to a regulatory filing submitted by the company, Kushner has bought more than 635,000 company shares at a price range of $14.68 – $15.43 on August 30.
  • The transaction valued at $9.5M has increased Kushner’s stake by more than a third to ~2.3M shares.
  • Oscar Health (OSCR), backed by the tech giant Alphabet, made its public debut in March, and the stock has dropped sharply over the past six months, underperforming the broader market, as indicated in the graph.
  • The notable insider purchase comes as the company’s IPO lockup period expired on Monday.
