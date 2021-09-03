AstraZeneca reaches settlement with EC over COVID-19 vaccine supply
Sep. 03, 2021 6:51 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and the European Commission (EC) have reached an agreement over the execution of the Advance Purchase Agreement for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]).
- Under the agreement, AZN commits to deliver 60M of vaccine doses by end of Q3, 75M by end Q4 2021 and 65M by the end of Q1 2022.
- Member States will be provided with regular delivery schedules, and capped rebates will apply in the event of any delayed doses.
- Early this year in April, EC initiated legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine delays and delivery shortages.
- AZN's vaccine has been found 92% effective in preventing hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Delta variant.