Kioxia is said to favor IPO over deal with Western Digital - report
Sep. 03, 2021
- Kioxia, the world's second-biggest maker of NAND flash memory chips, is expected to move forward with an IPO rather than a stock deal with Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).
- Kioxia is planning to do IPO in November after Japan's general election, according to Reuters, which cited a report in the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper.
- The report comes after the WSJ and others reported last week that Western Digital was close to a deal to merge with Japan's Kioxia in a transaction that could be worth more than $20B.
- Separately, Reuters, citing two sources familiar, also reported that Japan's trade ministry is said willing to back a potential Western Digital (WDC) deal with Kioxia.
- Kioxia is owned by private-equity firm Bain Capital. While the company's name might not be as well-known outside of Japan, it was once called Toshiba Memory and has a long track record in the semiconductor industry.
- Western Digital (WDC) rose 1.7% in premarket trading.
- Also watch rival memory maker Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) and memory chip giant Micron (NASDAQ:MU).
