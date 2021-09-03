Chevron is said to prepare to defend itself from potential activist challenge
Sep. 03, 2021 8:08 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 11:52am: Adds CNBC report that Engine 1 may not be targeting Chevron.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is said to be preparing to defend itself from a possible activist challenge from the same group that targeted Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) earlier this year.
- Chevron (CVX) has recently met with Engine No. 1, the activist who won three seats on Exxon's (XOM) board, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.
- Engine No. 1's talks with Chevron (CVX) were described as "cordial" and the investment firm gave no sign it would pursue a campaign against the oil major.
- Chevron is expected to announced "more-ambitious" carbon-reduction targets than it has previously announced in the coming weeks, according to the report.
- Separately, CNBC's David Faber reported that Engine No. 1 met with Chevron's board and other oil companies.
- "It's very much unclear who they might target if anyone," Faber said on the business news network earlier. "From what I'm hearing don't necessarily expect it to be Chevron ..."
- In June, Engine No. 1 won three board seats on Exxon's board.
