Oxus Acquisition prices $150M Nasdaq IPO
Sep. 03, 2021 8:19 AM ETOxus Acquisition Corp. Units (OXUSU), OXUSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) priced its IPO of 15M units at $10 apiece to raise gross proceeds of $150M.
- Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant to buy one ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
- The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 2.25M units at the IPO price.
- The units are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Sept. 3, and the offering is expected to close around September 8.
- Oxus Acquisition — which is a blank check company organized for effecting a merger, asset acquisition or business combination — is led by Chief Executive Officer, Kanat Mynzhanov, Founder, Non-executive Chairman and Director Kenges Rakishev and CFO Askar Mametov.
- The company intends to focus on targets in energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia and Middle East and North Africa regions.