Oxus Acquisition prices $150M Nasdaq IPO

Sep. 03, 2021 8:19 AM ETOxus Acquisition Corp. Units (OXUSU), OXUSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) priced its IPO of 15M units at $10 apiece to raise gross proceeds of $150M.
  • Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant to buy one ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
  • The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 2.25M units at the IPO price.
  • The units are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Sept. 3, and the offering is expected to close around September 8.
  • Oxus Acquisition — which is a blank check company organized for effecting a merger, asset acquisition or business combination — is led by Chief Executive Officer, Kanat Mynzhanov, Founder, Non-executive Chairman and Director Kenges Rakishev and CFO Askar Mametov.
  • The company intends to focus on targets in energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia and Middle East and North Africa regions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.