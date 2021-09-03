Hot Stocks: TSLA delays Cybertruck; earnings from DOCU, PD, JOAN; JD buys stake in China Logistics

Sep. 03, 2021

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was in the spotlight during Friday's pre-market period after company delayed the release for its Cybertruck electric vehicle.
  • Earnings news also generated headlines, with DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) posting pre-market gains after releasing their quarterly results.
  • Conversely, quarterly financial figures sparked selling in shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN), which missed expectations.
  • Meanwhile, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) dipped after announcing a deal to purchase a controlling stake in China Logistics.

Gainers

Decliners

