Hot Stocks: TSLA delays Cybertruck; earnings from DOCU, PD, JOAN; JD buys stake in China Logistics
Sep. 03, 2021 8:43 AM ETTSLA, DOCU, PD, JOAN, JDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was in the spotlight during Friday's pre-market period after company delayed the release for its Cybertruck electric vehicle.
- Earnings news also generated headlines, with DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) posting pre-market gains after releasing their quarterly results.
- Conversely, quarterly financial figures sparked selling in shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN), which missed expectations.
- Meanwhile, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) dipped after announcing a deal to purchase a controlling stake in China Logistics.
Gainers
- You'll have to wait a little longer for your Cybertruck. Tesla (TSLA) now plans to begin production of the EV truck in late 2022, with large-volume production coming in late 2023. TSLA was little changed on the news, edging up fractionally before the bell.
- Elsewhere, DocuSign (DOCU) reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations. Revenue jumped 50% from last year, while billings increased 47%. The company also predicted revenue of $526M-$532M for the current quarter, compared to analysts' consensus of $520.9M.
- DOCU had dipped immediately after the release of the earnings report, but has reversed its losses in pre-market action to post a 2% advance.
- PagerDuty (PD) likewise jumped more than 16% before the opening bell following release of its quarterly results. The firm posted red ink on its bottom line, but the loss was not as wide as analysts had predicted.
- PD also reported stronger-than-expected revenue growth of 33%. In addition, the firm raised its full-year forecast.
Decliners
- JOANN (JOAN) suffered a steep decline after its quarterly report. The company reported a wider-than-expected loss for Q2. Revenue also missed expectations, despite climbing 187% from last year.
- Hurt by the disappointing results, JOAN plunged about 17% before the bell.
- And lastly, JD.com (JD) announced a deal to purchase a controlling stake in China Logistics. The agreement has a purchase price of $2.1B. JD lost about 1% in pre-market action.
