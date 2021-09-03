Orbital Energy expects assist following Hurricane Ida to positively impact Q3 results
Sep. 03, 2021 8:38 AM ETOrbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) said in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, its subsidiaries Gibson Technical Services, Orbital Power and Eclipse Foundations are providing resources to assist electric power and telecommunication customers restore critical infrastructure damage.
- The company noted that the event may materially affect its financial results for the current quarter.
- "We believe that this hurricane and the resulting work will likely produce a positive impact to our bottom line in the Third Quarter and possibly beyond," said Vice-Chairman and CEO Jim O'Neil.
- OEG +2.05% premarket to $3.49