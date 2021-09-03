Perma-Fix Environmental Services nabs $6.5M service contract
Sep. 03, 2021 8:48 AM ETPESIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) awarded a service contract supporting the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory valued at $6.5M over the next nine months.
- Mark Duff, CEO, stated, “I am pleased to report this latest project award supporting the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory through the U.S. Department of Energy, which includes remediation, demolition and waste management services. This award builds upon similar projects over the past several years at LBNL that illustrate our success with this client conducting complex remediation and demolition in radiological environments. Importantly, our bidding pipeline continues to increase, and we remain optimistic that a number of important DOE and other projects will be awarded in the near future.”
