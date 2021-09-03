Alaska Air cuts Q3 guidance as booking trends worsen

  • Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has lowered its Q3 guidance, citing worsening booking trends as COVID-19 cases rise once again in the six weeks since its last guidance was released.
  • The airline now expects up to $50M in cash flow from operations, in the lower end of its previous guidance of up to $100M as forward bookings slow down. It also now expects revenues to drop 19%-21%, down from its earlier guidance of a 17%-20% drop. Capacity in available seat miles is expected to decline 17%-18%, compared with an earlier estimated drop of 17%-20%.
  • Alaska Air maintained its expectation of returning to 100% of 2019 capacity by the summer of 2022, after which growth rates will return to pre-pandemic levels. It also recently said that it will exercise 12 options for Boeing 737-9 aircraft to accelerate growth, with deliveries in 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, the airline has added 25 options to backfill the exercised options in 2021.
