Assure applies for Nasdaq listing, implements 5:1 reverse stock split
Sep. 03, 2021 8:57 AM ET Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) By: Khyathi Dalal
- Assure (OTCQB:ARHH) submitted an application for listing on the Nasdaq and in connection with the application its board approved 5:1 share consolidation of its common stock to meet the share price requirements of the exchange.
- The company also realigned board committees to comply with NASDAQ requirements, adopted new charters for committees.
- Post reverse stock split being effective, common stock authorized will be reduced from 900M shares to 180M shares.
- As of Sep.3, the company reported 59.1M shares issued and outstanding, and after the Reverse Split, the Company will have ~11.8M shares.