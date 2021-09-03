Assure applies for Nasdaq listing, implements 5:1 reverse stock split

Sep. 03, 2021 8:57 AM ETAssure Holdings Corp. (IONM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Assure (OTCQB:ARHH) submitted an application for listing on the Nasdaq and in connection with the application its board approved 5:1 share consolidation of its common stock to meet the share price requirements of the exchange.
  • The company also realigned board committees to comply with NASDAQ requirements, adopted new charters for committees.
  • Post reverse stock split being effective, common stock authorized will be reduced from 900M shares to 180M shares.
  • As of Sep.3, the company reported 59.1M shares issued and outstanding, and after the Reverse Split, the Company will have ~11.8M shares.
