FDA approves Impel NeuroPharma's Trudhesa nasal spray for migraine
Sep. 03, 2021 9:08 AM ETImpel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL)
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) announces that the FDA has approved TRUDHESA (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. TRUDHESA was previously known as INP104.
- IMPL shares up 3.5% premarket at $23.93.
- The Commercial launch of TRUDHESA is planned for early October 2021.
- The NDA for TRUDHESA included the results of Phase 3 safety study, STOP 301. The primary objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of TRUDHESA.
- In the trial, TRUDHESA was generally well tolerated and exploratory efficacy findings showed it provided rapid, sustained, and consistent symptom relief.
- Impel NeuroPharma will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the FDA approval.