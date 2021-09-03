Equity ETFs see largest weekly capital inflows in nearly six months
Sep. 03, 2021 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- ETFs that invest in stocks attracted $19.2B in the week ended Sept. 1 -- the largest weekly inflow in nearly six months, new figures show.
- However, while equity ETFs made substantial gains, the investment community was still a overall net redeemers of fund assets for the first time in six weeks, removing $1.1B, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund-flow insight report. Fund assets include ETFs, traditional mutual funds ETNs and closed end funds.
- Breaking down the data, investors will notice that equity funds garnered $12.7B, taxable bond funds pulled in $5.3B and tax-exempt fixed income funds took in $1B. On the other hand, money-market funds lost $20.1B to capital outflows for the week.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) attracted the most inflows among equity ETFs, adding $6.9B and $3.8B, respectively.
- Meanwhile, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) retracted the greatest, with outflows totaling $391M and $321M.
- The top inflows for fixed-income ETFs included $386M in new money for the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) and $365M for the the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).
- At the other end of the spectrum, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) witnessed the largest outflows, totaling $818M and $328M, respectively.
