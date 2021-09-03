Equity ETFs see largest weekly capital inflows in nearly six months

Sep. 03, 2021 10:02 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, LQD, SOXLSPHB, JNK, TIP, TLTBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Dollar"s ETF
TimArbaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • ETFs that invest in stocks attracted $19.2B in the week ended Sept. 1 -- the largest weekly inflow in nearly six months, new figures show.
  • However, while equity ETFs made substantial gains, the investment community was still a overall net redeemers of fund assets for the first time in six weeks, removing $1.1B, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund-flow insight report. Fund assets include ETFs, traditional mutual funds ETNs and closed end funds.
  • Breaking down the data, investors will notice that equity funds garnered $12.7B, taxable bond funds pulled in $5.3B and tax-exempt fixed income funds took in $1B. On the other hand, money-market funds lost $20.1B to capital outflows for the week.
  • SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) attracted the most inflows among equity ETFs, adding $6.9B and $3.8B, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) retracted the greatest, with outflows totaling $391M and $321M.
  • The top inflows for fixed-income ETFs included $386M in new money for the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) and $365M for the the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).
  • At the other end of the spectrum, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) witnessed the largest outflows, totaling $818M and $328M, respectively.
  • On a monthly basis, many ETFs rallied in August and gained capital inflows. However, here's a look at three exchange traded funds that weren't as fortunate and experienced the largest monthly outflows.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.