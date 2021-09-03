Navios Maritime slips on announcing redemption of $20M of senior secured notes
Sep. 03, 2021 9:20 AM ETNavios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Global seaborne shipping and logistics company Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) is down pre-market on announcing the redemption of $20M of senior secured notes.
- The company released a notice of redemption for $20M of aggregate principal amount of its 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of September 13, 2021. It previously redeemed $100M of the Notes.
- Following these transactions, $185M of Notes will remain outstanding.
- NM -4.08% pre-market