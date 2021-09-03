Spok Holdings gains as company conducts strategic review after inbound interest

Sep. 03, 2021 9:23 AM ETSpok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) rose 5.5% in premarket trading. after the company said it recently started a strategic review that includes a potential sale of the company.
  • Spok (SPOK) said the review has been going on for several weeks after receiving multiple private expressions of interest in acquiring all or part of the company, according to a statement.
  • SPOK is disclosing the review after the "rapid accumulation" of more than 5% of SPOK's outstanding shares by Acacia Research and its partner Starboard Value. The board will invite Acacia to participate in the strategic review process.
  • In addition, SPOK announced that its board approved a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
  • Earlier this week, Spok Holdings gains on a buyout offer from Acacia Research for $10.75 per share.
