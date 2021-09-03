Aug. PMI records slowest expansion in 2021
Sep. 03, 2021 9:45 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aug. U.S. PMI Composite (Final): 55.4 in-line with consensus and 59.9 prior.
- Slowest rise in activity so far this year as demand recovery slows during August.
- Services PMI: 55.1 vs. 55.2 consensus and 59.9 prior.
- “Growth slowed sharply in the US service sector in August, joining the manufacturing sector in reporting a marked cooling in demand and encountering growing problems finding staff and supplies. Jobs growth almost stalled among the surveyed companies in August and supplier lead times are lengthening at a near record rate," Commenting on the latest survey results, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.