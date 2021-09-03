Visa reports August global processed transactions 125% of 2019 levels
Sep. 03, 2021 9:54 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Visa (V -0.2%) reported U.S. payments volume 30 points above 2019 levels but marginal drop from July; credit down 2 points and debit down 4 points.
- Card not present excluding travel was 151% of 2019, down 6 points from July, while card present remained at 115% of 2019.
- International market payments volume trends in August versus the same period in 2019 generally increased from July levels, with the exception of declines in select Asian countries and in New Zealand, which was impacted by recently instituted COVID-related restrictions; India continued its strong recovery from prior lows and Europe experienced improvements in several markets.
- Across categories relative to 2019, August food, drug and fuel spending improved and all other categories declined from July, including travel spending, which was down 7 points but consistent with early June levels.
- Global processed transactions stood at 125% of 2019 in August, 1 point better than July.