NUGT ETF rallies as gold climbs after jobs report
Sep. 03, 2021 10:24 AM ETDirexion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NUGT), XAUUSD:CURBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Gold prices are rising after a weak August employment report that also raised further concerns about inflation.
- Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +0.8% is up in morning trading.
- That's pushing the levered Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) +2.9% up nearly 3%, topping its recent high.
- Nonfarm payrolls rose by 235K in August, fewer than half the 750K economists predicted.
- Average hours earning rose unexpectedly by 0.6% for the month. Wall Street was looking for 0.3%, down from 0.4% the month before.
- NUGT is down 25% year to date.
- But its 100-day simple moving average is about to cross above its 200-day SMA in what would be a bullish technical signal.