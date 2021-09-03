Signet Jewelers pares as Telsey raises price target but voices discretionary income concerns
Sep. 03, 2021
- Telsey raises its price target on Signet Jewelers (SIG -3.9%) to $94 from $85, a sell-side analyst high, after the company's strong earnings report.
- The firm keeps its rating at Hold, citing tough comparisons for same-store sales growth in the second half. Analyst Dana Telsey praises the Jared and Kay Jewelers owner's digital and merchandising strategy, but is concerned that falling consumer discretionary income will affect sales.
- CEO Gina Drosos mentioned the issue in the company's earnings call yesterday: "As prices for essentials increase and as stimulus programs wane, naturally, customers discretionary income decreases." The company hopes to appeal to higher-income consumers, among whom consumer confidence is highest.
- Signet Jewelers raised its FY 2021 outlook and authorized additional share buybacks after revenue more than doubled from last year.