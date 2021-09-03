Broadcom gains 2% as analysts praise quarter, look toward cash uses

Sep. 03, 2021 11:12 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

Broadcom Reports Quarterly Earnings
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 1.7% higher after last night's fiscal third-quarter earnings, a beat-and-raise with record revenues that grew by double digits.
  • That's led to price target bumps from the stock's analysts, bullish or otherwise.
  • Jefferies gets closest to the Street-high today, raising its target to $590 from $550, now marking 18% upside from the current $500 price. The firm praised the results and said now that a commitment to share repurchases would be a catalyst for re-rating the stock.
  • While Equal Weight on Broadcom, Wells Fargo agrees that with $11 billion in cash, it's time either for buybacks or a significant acquisition.
  • And KeyBanc raised its target with a bump to $575 from $565, still seeing strong demand in cloud and service providers.
  • Among the cautious names, Cowen raised its target to $500 from $478 and is staying at Market Perform, liking the clean beat-and-raise but warning in the near term it could be hit by the weak macroeconomic backdrop.
  • And Summit Insights cut its rating to Hold from a previous Buy.
  • Earnings call transcript
