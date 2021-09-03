MongoDB analysts raise price targets after strong growth acceleration
Sep. 03, 2021
- Needham maintains a Buy rating on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and raises the price target from $415 to $534 after the "very strong" second-quarter earnings report.
- "Our key takeaway is that Atlas continues to drive results as it catalyzed the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth," writes analyst Jack Andrews.
- Andres says MongoDB remains one of the firm's favorite ideas as several quarters of strong customer additions and Atlas acceleration have positioned the company for "high levels of sustained growth."
- Separately, Morgan Stanley says the company's accelerating revenue growth "underscores MDB's status as the leading cross-platform database" with "one of the most proven and tested business models in software and companies with less than $1 billion in revenue." The firm maintains an Overweight rating and raises MongoDB's price target from $410 to $480.
- MongoDB shares are currently up over 24% to $499.20.
