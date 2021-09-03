Netflix, BBC team up on developing shows from disabled creators
Sep. 03, 2021 12:08 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Netflix (NFLX -0.2%) has entered a five-year partnership with the BBC to develop new dramas that feature disabled creative talent, both on and off camera.
- That's a move to increase representation of disabled talent, the companies say.
- The projects will be made jointly, while the BBC will be the point of entry for submissions and pitches from UK producers.
- "Our intention is to co-commission dramas which will place disability front and center," they say, specifying the pieces needs to be written, created or co-created by deaf, disabled or neurodivergent talent.
- Those creators are "some of the least well represented groups on television in the UK. Put simply, we want to change that fact," Netflix's Anne Mensah says.