AbCellera Biologics gains as COVID-19 antibody shipments resume
Sep. 03, 2021 12:17 PM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- AbCellera Biologics (ABCL +7.7%) is trading an eight-week high amid reports that U.S. health officials are set to resume the nationwide distribution of bamlanivimab and etesevimab antibody combination for COVID-19.
- Discovered by AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) and developed by Eli Lilly (LLY +0.1%), bamlanivimab is used in the intravenous administration together with etesevimab against COVID-19.
- AbCellera (ABCL) has lost more than half of its market cap over the past six months. Yet, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on its prospects.
- The renewed interest in antibody combination follows the efficacy it has demonstrated against the highly transmissible Delta variant, currently the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.
- However, in June, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) decided to pause its distribution, citing a lack of efficacy against Gamma and the Beta variants.