AbCellera Biologics gains as COVID-19 antibody shipments resume

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.
JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • AbCellera Biologics (ABCL +7.7%) is trading an eight-week high amid reports that U.S. health officials are set to resume the nationwide distribution of bamlanivimab and etesevimab antibody combination for COVID-19.
  • Discovered by AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) and developed by Eli Lilly (LLY +0.1%), bamlanivimab is used in the intravenous administration together with etesevimab against COVID-19.
  • AbCellera (ABCL) has lost more than half of its market cap over the past six months. Yet, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on its prospects.
  • The renewed interest in antibody combination follows the efficacy it has demonstrated against the highly transmissible Delta variant, currently the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.
  • However, in June, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) decided to pause its distribution, citing a lack of efficacy against Gamma and the Beta variants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.