Wells Fargo names new CEO of Commercial Banking
Sep. 03, 2021 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Wells Fargo (WFC -1.3%) has announced that Perry Pelos, current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Commercial Banking unit, will retire in April 2022. Kyle Hranicky, Head of Middle Market Banking, will take over the role with immediate effect.
- In his new role, Hranicky will report to Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf and be part of the operating committee of the financial firm. He has been working with the firm for 26 years, including heading the Corporate Banking and Energy groups.
- Pelos will be transitioning to an advisory role until his retirement. He has been part of Wells Fargo for 35 years, and in his last role since 2016. He said: “It’s been a privilege spending my entire career with Wells Fargo, and I’m proud to have led the Commercial Banking team these last five years. We’ve done meaningful work – including seeing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminate a 2015 Consent order related to Wells Fargo’s Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance program.”