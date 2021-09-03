American Public Education rises after Rasmussen University acquisition
Sep. 03, 2021 1:12 PM ETAmerican Public Education, Inc. (APEI)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- American Public Education (APEI +2.9%) is trading up today after its acquisition of Rasmussen University for $329M.
- The nursing and healthcare institution's expected sales of ~275M will nearly double the total company's revenue while diversifying its student servings into approximately one-third military and veteran, one-third nursing, and one-third adult learners. The transaction is expected to deliver $5M costs savings in the first year, and $10M in the second and third years after closing.
- APEI is well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming nursing shortage, says CEO Angela Selden.
- The majority of sell-side analysts are bullish on APEI stock while Seeking Alpha places a quant rating of Neutral on the stock with a high value grade.
This was corrected on 09/07/2021 at 12:18 PM. Rasmussen University was purchased for $329M, not $29M as previously stated