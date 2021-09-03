Uber and Lyft will cover legal fees for drivers sued under new Texas abortion law
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced today that they would cover legal fees for Texas drivers sued for driving women to get abortions. Under the law, private citizens can sue individuals for up to $10,000 for helping pregnant women obtain an abortion, including by providing a ride to an abortion clinic.
- "Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why. Imagine being a driver and not knowing if you are breaking the law by giving someone a ride. Similarly, riders never have to justify, or even share, where they are going and why. " Lyft said in a blog post, adding that the company will also donate $1M to Planned Parenthood.
- Shortly after the Lyft announcement, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted that his company would also cover 100% of legal fees in the same way.
- Match Group and Bumble both created funds to support staff affected by the Texas law.