Apple employees call for company change in open letter to Tim Cook
Sep. 03, 2021 5:37 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor367 Comments
- A group of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) employees on Friday posted an open letter in which they call upon Chief Executive Tim Cook and company officials to improve wages, respect workers' privacy and, in general, treat Apple employees better.
- The letter, published anonymously by an unknown number of Apple employees, asks that Cook and the company "do the right thing" by creating a work environment "where everyone feels safe and welcome and has the promise of equal opportunity and treatment."
- Among the complaints are that Apple violates employees' privacy because they are "aggressively encouraged to sync their personal iClouds to their devices," thus resulting in "many workers' personal data being expected to be searchable by Apple," per the company's policies. The letter argues that Apple's "no reasonable expectation of privacy" policy is belittling and "denies all workers the benefit of the doubt, and a sense of safety and trust in the workplace."
- The employees also want the company to provide job candidates and current workers "a transparent look at salary or hourly ranges" so that they can better negotiate their pay packages.
- Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment about the letter.
- Earlier Friday, Apple said it would hold off on a prior plan to implement new safety measures it said were designed to combat the spread of child pornography and other images of abuse upload to the iCloud storage service.