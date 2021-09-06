China state planner to set price for after-school tutoring classes
- After Beijing rolled out measures for the after-school tutoring sector, China state planner to decide on the price range for after-school tutoring classes and asked local authorities to keep centers in check.
- Local authorities will set benchmark fee standards and floating ranges that will take into account factors such as local economic conditions and family affordability, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.
- The Beijing measures are aimed at ensuring that the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents' energy will be effectively reduced by the end of 2021, with significant impact achieved within two years.
- Most of the Chinese tutoring stocks have eroded almost 90% of its value over the past six months after the government announced it would ban for-profit tutoring companies. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) -56%, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) -93%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) -87.2%, 17 Education & Technology Group (NASDAQ:YQ) -90% and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) -96%.
- While there has been so many negative news revolving around the Chinese tutoring companies, SA contributor Pinxter Analytics is bullish on Tal Education as he believes only about 50% of their core business is set to be affected by Chinese regulation, which means significant upside potential is present.